Princess Cristina of Spain leaves husband after he’s spotted with other woman

Princess Cristina decided to end her 24-year marriage to Inaki Urdangarin after he was seen with another woman

King Felipe of Spain’s younger sister, Princess Cristina, has decided to end her marriage of 24 years to Inaki Urdangarin after he was spotted with another woman, reported The Times.

The couple announced their split in an official statement that said, “By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision, we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”

The statement came just a week after Urdangarin was spotted with another woman; exclusive photos published by the Spanish tabloid Lecturas showed him holding hands with the woman in Southern France.

Talking to reporters earlier, Urdangarin had dismissed the affair as a ‘difficulty’, saying, “These things happen. It is a difficulty that we will manage with the utmost tranquillity and together as we have always done.”

Princess Cristiana and Urdangarin have often found themselves in hot waters; in 2015 they were stripped off their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Palma de Mallorca by King Felipe, and have also been charged with tax fraud and embezzlement among other offenses.