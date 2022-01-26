Mouni Roy makes for a stunning mehndi bride in yellow: Watch

Mouni Roy will walk down the aisle with longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a beach wedding on January 27

Indian TV star Mouni Roy, who will walk down the aisle with longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a lavish beach wedding on January 27, started her wedding festivities with an intimate mehndi and haldi ceremonies.

The day started with the couple decked out in white for their haldi ceremony, photos and videos of which have taken social media by storm!

Following the haldi rituals, Roy slipped into a stunning yellow lehnga choli for her mehndi ceremony, for which Roy’s friends from the industry also flew down to Goa.

In attendance were actor Arjun Bijlani who was seen alongside Roy in the hit Indian serial Naagin, Mandira Bedi, Pratik Utekar, and Rahul Shetty among others.

Roy will reportedly get married at the W Goa hotel near Vagator beach in Goa, India.