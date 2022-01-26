Cardi B shares her reaction after winning defamation lawsuit

Cardi B has shared her reaction after winning some $4 million in a libel lawsuit in US against YouTuber Tasha K.



In 2019, the 29-year-old rapper, had sued the YouTuber for posting "malicious rumors" and "degrading and harassing" claims in some 20 videos that referred to the famous artist, according to the lawsuit filed in Georgia´s northern district.

Cardi B was awarded roughly $2.75 million -- including punitive damages and medical expenses -- and additionally approximately $1.3 million over the legal fees, according to court filings over Monday and Tuesday.

Reacting to the victory, Cardi B tweeted, “Why am I happy but sad at the same time?”

This was Cardi B’s first tweet and reaction after the verdict.