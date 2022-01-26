 
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Entertainment

Atif Aslam praises wife for picking his outfit for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam celebrates the success of new PSL anthem

By Web Desk
January 26, 2022
Atif Aslam is lauding wife Sara  Bharwana for helping him pick his look for  PSL 7 anthem.

Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Aadat singer shared stills from track Agay Dekh, while crediting the people who made it possible.

"Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife's sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara," quipped Atif.

He added: "What a video - considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful sound scape @abdullah.s.siddiqui."

Agay Dekh is sung by Aima Baig alongside Atif and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.