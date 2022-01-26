Atif Aslam praises wife for picking his outfit for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam is lauding wife Sara Bharwana for helping him pick his look for PSL 7 anthem.
Turning to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Aadat singer shared stills from track Agay Dekh, while crediting the people who made it possible.
"Thank you so much for all the love and respect I knew my wife's sense of style was a class apart when she chose to marry me. Styled by my beautiful wife Thank you Sara," quipped Atif.
He added: "What a video - considering the short amount or time we had. Well done @zparwez The powerful sound scape @abdullah.s.siddiqui."
Agay Dekh is sung by Aima Baig alongside Atif and composed by Abdullah Siddiqui.
