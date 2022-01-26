Pakistan to set an example of welfare state for world: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributes Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card among citizens in Islamabad. Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday vowed to make Pakistan an example of a welfare state for the world.

He made these remarks while launching Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card programme for the residents of Islamabad.

Under the scheme, all households of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment at government and private hospitals.

Addressing the launching ceremony in the capital, PM Imran hailed the federal and provincial governments for launching the free healthcare initiative. He maintained that the Sehat Card will enable each family to avail healthcare facilities up to Rs1 million.

The prime minister said universal health coverage was available in a few countries across the world, where the government fully covered the health expenses.

He said the launch of such a facility in Pakistan was a “landmark step” to help the people bearing the burden of expensive medical treatment.

PM Imran said that national security is in fact linked with the welfare of people who are made stakeholders in the interest of the state.

He maintained that the health card was a defining moment in encouraging the private sector to join the medical network especially in rural areas and create an environment of competition for the public sector hospitals to improve their services.

PM Imran said that Rs 450 billion would be spent on the health insurance programme.