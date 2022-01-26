 
close
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic message in response to Kanye West’s threats

Kanye West has threatened 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

By Web Desk
January 26, 2022
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic message in response to Kanye West’s threats
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic message in response to Kanye West’s threats

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her former husband Kanye West, posted a cryptic note apparently in response to threats of legal action by the musician.

Kanye has threatened 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message in her stories.

She wrote, “What if I fall? Oh my darling, what if you fly?”

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic message in response to Kanye West’s threats

The I Love It singer, 44, in a recent interview with Jason Lee, launched warning to his former wife and her family for keeping his four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm away from him.

Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with Kanye, shares four children with him.

Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye West is romancing Julia Fox.