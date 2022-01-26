Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic message in response to Kanye West’s threats

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with her former husband Kanye West, posted a cryptic note apparently in response to threats of legal action by the musician.
Kanye has threatened 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids.'
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message in her stories.
She wrote, “What if I fall? Oh my darling, what if you fly?”
The I Love It singer, 44, in a recent interview with Jason Lee, launched warning to his former wife and her family for keeping his four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm away from him.
Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce with Kanye, shares four children with him.
Kim is currently dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye West is romancing Julia Fox.
