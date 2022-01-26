Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's BAFTA visit

Prince William will visit newly the refurbished BAFTA headquarters in London on Thursday.

The re-opening will "significantly increase the support BAFTA provides to young people building careers in the film, games and television industries," a spokesperson says.

A statement issued by the Kensington Palace said "the new headquarters will support over 80000 people to develop careers in the creative arts industry and provide opportunities to expand BAFTA's learning programmers throughout the UK and globally."



