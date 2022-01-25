Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting married?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who went public with their relationship at last year's Met Gala , have sparked wedding rumours.



There are speculations that the powerful music duo may marry this year amid baby rumours.

US rapper A$AP - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - says he is in it for the long haul with his Bajan beauty, describing her as the "love of his life", he said RiRi amounts to "like a million of other ones".

A media outlet, citing the stars' pals, reported 'a baby and a wedding are on the couple’s to-do list for 2022'.

Rihanna’s friends and family are said to be taking bets on when they will announce their engagement and baby news.



"They’re both ready to do this and have been for some time," the pal shared. "It’s just a case of logistics and figuring out how to break the news."

While A$AP doesn’t much care for formality or putting labels on their relationship, it’s said RiRi is more traditional than people think.

The couple have known each other for over a decade. They first met in 2011 when they collaborated on the track Cockiness (Love It) which they performed at the MTV Video Music Awards a year later.

Rihanna, according to insiders, is quite old fashioned at heart and she’s earmarked 2022 as the year for her to marry Rocky.