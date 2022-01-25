Singer Eric Clapton backs bizarre conspiracy theory against COVID-19 vaccine

Eric Clapton thinks COVID-19 vaccines are a form as mass hypnosis and that he was forced into getting the shot

Legendary singer Eric Clapton has backed a conspiracy theory that says that COVID-19 vaccines are a form of mass hypnosis, saying that he was forced into getting AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot earlier in 2021 in the same way.

Talking on the YouTube channel Real Music Observer, Clapton opened up about how his life changed after raking the AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021, and how the vaccine actually made him anti-vax.

Referencing the ‘mass formation hypnosis’ conspiracy theory that’s credited to Belgian psychologist Mattias Desmet, Clapton said, “Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me.”

The ‘mass formation hypnosis’ conspiracy theory, sometimes also called ‘mass formation psychosis’, became popular in 2021 during the global vaccine rollout, and says that the vaccine aids in controlling the society’s mind in order to manipulate people into taking vaccine and wearing masks.

“Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere,” Clapton said.

He added that he started seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising.”