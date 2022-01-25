Chris Martin fixes camera for Dakota Johnson as she struggles to join Zoom meeting

Chris Martin recently made fans swoon as he helped her girlfriend Dakota Johnson who struggled to join a Zoom meeting of her virtual Sundance session.

Johnson was slated to join a virtual Q&A session to promote her film Cha Cha Real Smooth on Sunday as a part of 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

However, when the festival programmer Charlie Sextro introduced the 32-year-old actor, Johnson was spotted in an awkward post.

Viewers quickly figured out that she was facing difficulties whit her camera.

Just when the session was about turn into a bummer, the Coldplay rockstar appeared on the screen as he helped his girlfriend in adjust the camera while the The Lost Daughter actor couldn’t stop giggle.

Although, the My Universe singer’s cameo was brief and blurred, fans managed to catch him in a blink of eye as he made a peace sign to the camera before disappearing.





