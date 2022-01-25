The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities clash with Lilibet Diana’s birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday on June 4, the same weekend as Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching and with it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana’s first birthday!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their second-born child’s birthday on June 4, 2022, the same weekend that the United Kingdom will celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth on the British throne after her ascension in 1952.

The Queen notably came to power in February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, and was officially coronated on June 2, 1953.

As part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of festivities, starting from June 2 to June 5, which of course means Lilibet’s birthday will also fall in the same weekend.

According to the royal itinerary, the Queen is scheduled to attend the Derby at Epsom Downs and the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Buckingham Palace on Lilibet’s birthday.

It remains unclear whether Prince Harry will visit the UK with his family for the Jubilee celebrations, and it is also pertinent to note that the Queen is yet to meet baby Lilibet for the first time since her birth in the US last year.