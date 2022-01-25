Queen Latifah hopes for justice as she reacts to Chris Noth's firing from 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah hoped for prevalence of justice as she addressed firing of Chris Noth from The Equalizer post sexual assault allegations by multiple women.

During her conversation with People (the TV Show!), the 51-year-old actor talked about the ‘dicey situation.’

She said, “It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect.”

"That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with," she added.

The Last Holiday actor also opened up about the future of Noth’s character in the series. “We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character."

“Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry," she continued.

"And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?" Latifah expressed.

The series’ broadcaster CBS on December 20 announced in a statement, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.”

The statement was followed by a December 16 article, published in The Hollywood Reporter in which two women alleged Noth of sexually abusing them.

Meanwhile another women also came forward with similar claims against The Good Wife alum.