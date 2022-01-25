Adele FaceTimes superfan who went TikTok viral over canceled concerts

British singer Adele, who recently had released an apology video after cancelling her Las Vegas concerts amid COVID-19 outbreak, took her TikTok superfan by surprised with a video call.

The Easy On Me singer got connected via FaceTime with a fan, who travelled across the world to see the superstar live in concert, but was left broken heart after each show was cancelled.

The now TikTok famous fan who documented her own misfortune, Eleni Sabracos, shared her sad story of missing out on three special Adele shows due to unfortunate circumstances.

Sabracos was finally given the chance to talk with her favourite star. “We’ll have a photo together,” Adele told an emotional Sabracos, who simply said “I love you, I’m sorry, I love you” to her idol.

“Why are you sorry?” Adele replied.

“Because I feel for you… I know you’re doing everything you can,” Sabracos explained about the cancelled shows.

The Rolling in the Deep singer had released an apology video on Thursday, explaining that many members of her crew and team were “down with COVID” and that it was not possible for her to continue the show and lined-up concerts.