Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan heartbroken over death of ‘brother’ Ayberk Pekcan

Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a heartfelt note for co-star Ayberk Pekcan, who died on Monday at the age of 51.



Esra took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scene photos with Ayberk Pekcan from Dirilis: Ertugrul along with a heart-wrenching note.

She wrote in Turkish which is translated as: “Today is having such a hard day. I am saddened to lose my dear brother Ayberk.”

Esra further said, “Ayberk brother is one of my elders who changed my perspective towards the profession with his valuable advices he gave me in Dirilis: Ertugrul, my first step into acting.”

“He was a very intelligent player that I had the chance to play with. He was also a very funny and cheerful person,” she added.

Ayberk Pekcan, who portrays the role of Artuk Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, passed away after a long battle with lung cancer, his family confirmed on Monday. He was 51.