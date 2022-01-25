Prince Harry surprising reaction when Prince William 'did not want to be king'

Prince Harry had no problem taking over brother Prince William's role as the future monarch back in the days.

As per a royal expert, William often times confided in his mother Princess Diana to share how he "he didn’t want to be king” and Diana, too thought Harry was more suitable for the job.



Harry, on the other hand, did not hesitate in taking over the Duke of Cambridge's spot, telling him: "If you don’t want the job I’ll have it."

Robert Jobson adds Prncess of Whales thus called her younger son GKH - or Good King Harry.

He told the Channel 5 programme William & Harry: Princes At War?: “She used to refer to Harry as GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he’d probably be better equipped for the role in the future than William.”

TV broadcaster Jeremy Paxman also confirmed the story, explaining: "We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it'."