Priyanka Chopra had been renovating LA home to welcome baby for months

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogate last week.
The child, who is rumoured to be a baby girl, was born 3 months ahead of time, report Indian media outlets.
As per a new report by PEOPLE, a source close to the couple claims that Priyanka and her singer husband "were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, Calif. mansion together in 2019."
The Quantico star,39, and Jonas, 29, later spent months renovating the house as per the baby's needs.
"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," the source shares. "They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."
The source adds that the pair, who married in 2018, "spent months renovating the house," after they moved in. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," they share.
The couple announced the birth of their child on Friday.
"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds.
