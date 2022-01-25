Britney Spears sends love-filled photos from her Hawaiian vacay with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is enjoying her visit to Maui with fiancé Sam Asghari amidst the on-going feud with family.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a series of adorable pictures as she documents loved-up Hawaiian holiday with her partner.

One of the pictures, portray the couple soaking up in sun against grassy hills and beautiful ocean.

The pop singer donned simple printed top and paired it with white shorts. Asghari, on the other hand, chose to wear a mulberry-colour shirt and light grey shorts as he stood barefoot on the sand.

“here's me and @SamAsghari in Maui !!!" she captioned the post.

The 40-year-old singer also posted a short video as she seemingly took a stop in the middle of tropical view.

Earlier, an insider close to the couple told People, “There is just so much hate towards her family. All she wanted was to move on from the conservatorship and be happy.”

“He (Asghari) is trying his best to distract her from all the drama. He is trying to help her move on from all the hate," it added.