Saudi Arabia extends validity of Iqama, exit-entry visas

RIYADH: In a bid to facilitate the expatriates amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi passport authorities have started automatically extending the validity of residency permit (Iqama), exit and re-entry visa without charges until March 31, 2022.
According to a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency Monday, the extension will benefit the expatriates who are from countries facing travel ban due to the outbreak of coronavirus and those who are currently outside the kingdom.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said that the extension will be carried automatically in collaboration with the National Information Center, without the need to visit the passports directorate or the Kingdom’s missions abroad.
The extension, however, will not be applicable to those expatriates who took one dose of COVID-19 vaccine inside the Kingdom before their departure.
The validity of visit visas will also be extended until March 31 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visitors who are outside the Kingdom in countries from which entry has been suspended temporarily due to the virus.
