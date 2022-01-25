Biden caught insulting journalist on microphone

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden was caught on a live microphone Monday calling a Fox News journalist a "stupid son of a bitch" on the sidelines of a White House photo op.
As journalists were leaving the room after the event, a reporter from Fox News, the favourite channel of conservatives, asked whether inflation is a political liability.
The Democratic leader, possibly unaware that his microphone was still on, began by deadpanning: "It's a great asset. More inflation."
And then muttered, "What a stupid son of a bitch," before glancing briefly down.
A pool reporter who was in the room at the time admitted to not being able to hear what Biden actually said over the noise.
But he added that he would "direct your attention to video of the event if you are curious how the president really feels about being asked about inflation from Fox's Peter Doocy."
Doocy shrugged the insult off in a later interview on Fox.
"Yeah nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," he said, nonchalantly.
Daesh also attacked a prison in Syria, killing at least 18 Kurdish security forces and prison guards
Introducing peanut products to babies and infants, and gradually increasing exposure, leads to greater tolerance for...
US Secretary of State says "we've seen, I would say, some modest progress in the last couple of weeks in the talks" in...
US President Biden said he did not believe that President Vladimir Putin wants a war, but said the Russian leader has...
The British government has announced to lift the most Covid-19 restrictions from next week
2021 is among the coolest of the top-seven hottest years