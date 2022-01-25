Kanye West and Julia Fox turn heads as they bounce around Paris Fashion Week in leather outfits

Kanye West and Julia Fox refused to go low-key as they bounce around Paris Fashion Week in their typical head-turning looks.

Julia and Kanye, whose whirlwind romance has kept fans very busy since the start of January, made sure all eyes were on them on Sunday evening while stepping out for dinner in Paris.

Kanye wore some pretty freaky white contact lenses for their dinner date. He wrapped his in a charcoal scarf.

Uncut Gems star Julia sported a red leather dress with silver boots, giving us pure space-age vibes.

On Monday, the couple hit the shows again in equally striking outfits, with Julia wearing some outrageously large lobe-wrenching golden earrings and an intense amount of black winged eyeliner, while Ye donned a full black face covering.



They also rocked matching outfits with complementary black leather ensembles. The couple wore their Matrix-inspired outfits to attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show at Petit Palais in Musee des Beaux-arts de la Ville de Parison.

Julia and Kanye’s latest outing came after they were spotted packing on the PDA in Miami on Saturday, where their romance began to blossom on New Year’s Eve.