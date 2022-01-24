 
Monday January 24, 2022
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' makes history

By Web Desk
January 24, 2022
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"' over the weekend became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office, according to Reuters.

 It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Now in its sixth weekend of release, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" returned to the No. 1 slot in North America, adding $14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with $27.7 million overseas. 

The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighborhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.