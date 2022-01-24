Former royal officer wants Buckingham Palace to treat Andrew like it did Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his military ranks and royal patronages over a sexual assault case against him.
A former royal officer has demanded Buckingham Palace launch a probe into Prince Andrew over bullying claims-just like they did on Meghan.
According to Sunday Mirror, Paul Page worked in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 until 2004.
He claimed that he personally made three separate complaints to palace officials.
He alleged that he is aware of at least a dozen other reports made by colleagues.
Page said Buckingham Palace launched a bullying investigation against Meghan last year she was accused of wrongdoing.
