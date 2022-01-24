Online petition calls for ban on YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan

An online petition has been launched to call for a ban on single purpose Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels dedicated to harassments.

"No one should have to fear abuse and targeted harassment from single-purpose hate accounts on social media platforms," the petition, which has drawn hundreds of signatures, stated.



It added, "Bot Sentinel recently published a report outlining how single-purpose hate accounts on Twitter coordinated a hate campaign targeting Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how some of those accounts also created YouTube channels dedicated to harassing Meghan Markle."

A recent report by Bot Sentinel said that YouTube channels made thousands of dollars online by spreading hatred against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are living in California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.