How Kate Middleton's fashion choices prove she's just like us

Kate Middleton has always kept her best foot forward whenever she stepped out in the public.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been known to make a stylish presence wherever she goes and part of that includes mixing up high end pieces with economical ones.

In her most recent appearance she received praise from royal expert Daniela Elser after the Duchess sported earrings that were just £7.

Elser, while writing in a column for New Zealand Herald, said that the move was a nod to her "normal" upbringing.

She wrote: "Every time Kate wears something like these Accessorize earrings, they serve as a reminder that she has not lost touch with her commoner roots."

"She might be on track to become the next Princess of Wales but the message such fashion choices as those earrings carry is that her royal status has not irrevocably changed her as a person. It's a powerful and crafty message.”