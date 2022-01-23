Illeana D Cruz cannot stop daydreaming about THIS particular vacay spot 

Bollywood diva Ileana D'Cruz longs for a beach holiday as she shared a peek from her throwback beach diaries and the images speak it all.
The starlet took to her IG handle and uploaded a bevy of photographs providing evidence from her stunning holiday spots.
In one image Ileana was spotted standing gazing and dipping her toes into the sea.
While other pictures show sunsets, amazing food platters and drinks on the beach.
Altogether D'Cruz captioned her posts saying, “Looking back to this.”
The vacay freak for sure feels delighted when away enjoying the natural beauty.
Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI, although her coronation...
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship continues to remain distant
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe's 'Belfast' released on January 21
Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday recently
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner nailed their expressions over an audio snippet of Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Shawn Mendes hit Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles shirtless for hiking