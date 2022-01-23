Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper pose in matching plush gowns: 'happy weekend'

Famed fashion designer and TV personality Victoria Beckham treated fans with her ‘happy weekend’ moment as she dropped a picture with her daughter Harper on social media.

The Spice girl, 47, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a mirror selfie of herself and Harper, 10, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in a pair of cozy, grey robes as they enjoyed their day of relaxation.

"Happy weekend!! Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven x," the Wannabe singer captioned the adorable snap.

Victoria and husband David Beckham often showcase their time spent with their children on social media. The proud parents share four children together including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper.