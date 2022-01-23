 
close
Sunday January 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she displays her killer curves in snaps

Hailey poses in different looks for a fashion brand

By Web Desk
January 23, 2022
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she displays her killer curves in snaps

Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber has flashed her incredible curves in latest styling session.

The 25-year-old supermodel showcased her impressive abs in a new styling session, attracting massive applause from fans and friends. Her latest pics apparently shut down  rumours about pregnancy with the Canadian singer . 

Hailey posed in different looks for a fashion brand, Hailey rocked two-piece denim set and paired the ensembles with a nude jacket and a gold Miu Miu purse.

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she displays her killer curves in snaps

Justin Bieber's sweetheart also wowed in a black vest with the same nude jacket and matching pants. She pulled this style off with a slicked-back bun and a black purse of the same brand.

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she displays her killer curves in snaps

In one of the pics, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's model pal can be seen laying in front of pink backdrop in a cropped blue collard shirt and a mini brown skirt.

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she displays her killer curves in snaps

For one shot, the fashionista opted for a revealing outfit to show off her killer curves, rocking a tinny top.

Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk could not stop admiring Hailey, the one of the world's highest paid model.

Hailey Bieber was looking smashing in all dresses with every style she wore for the campaign. He latest snaps were seemingly denying rumours of her pregnancy with Justin Bieber.