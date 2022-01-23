Prince William, Prince Harry's relationship 'rock bottom' since Oprah tell-all

File Footage





Prince William and his brother Prince Harry's relationship does not seem to be getting any better since the latter did an explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

It was alleged that the Duke of Cambridge was so angry at his brother that he did not want him to be reunited with him for the statue unveiling ceremony of their late mother Princess Diana.

"William and Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be — emotionally and physically," a source said at the time.

"Their relationship is at rock bottom. William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview.

"He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on a united front."

While the two brothers eventually went on to unveil the statue together, things did not improve from there as they still continued to remain distant.