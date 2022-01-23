Justin Bieber loses top artist spot to The Weekend on Spotify

Justin Bieber has officially lost his top artist rank on Spotify to The Weekend.

The Starboy hitmaker reached up to of 85,667,564 listeners on the popular platform as revealed in a report on Sunday.

Former top artist Justin Bieber on the other hand stands at 83.3 million on the music-streaming giant, according to TMZ.

The mark comes after The Weekend dropped his new album Dawn FM. In 2021, the 31-year-old announced the album with a cryptic sentence to Variety.

"If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming," he stated.