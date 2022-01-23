Adele promises meet-and-greet after cancelling Las Vegas concerts

Adele is making up for disappointing her fans.

The star reached out to a number of her fans personally on FaceTime to apologise for the inconvenience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This was the exact place here first concert was supposed to be held on Friday before she backed down last-minute.

The singer also promised specialised merchandise and a meet-and-greet when the show is eventually scheduled.

Adele also apologized to fans with a note written in lipstick on a mirror at her merchandise store in Caesars Palace, according to Entertainment Weekly.



"Hi guys! I'm so upset to not be with you tonight. But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other!" read her message.