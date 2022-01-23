Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet may not attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle and her children Archie and Lilibet might not attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee as Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to return to UK without his family in June following secret talks with his father Prince Charles.



According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry ‘reached out’ to his father, future king Prince Charles and held secret talks in a bid to heal their rift.

The report comes days after Prince Charles offered an olive branch to the son and his wife Meghan Markle to stay with him during their visit to UK amid security concerns.

The latest report further claims, following secret talks, Prince Harry is expected to join the royals to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, the visit would be without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and wife Meghan lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Queen’s grandson has filed for a judicial review against the Home Office decision.