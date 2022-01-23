Andrew Garfiled 'had' to work out' to fit into his Spidey-Outfit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield is touching upon his weight transformation to fit into his original Spider-Man suit for No Way Home.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield revealed that he wore same outfit that he used in The Amazing Spider-Man noting how every Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire to Tom Holland has had their own customised Spidey-outfits.

"I still fit bruh… I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like… no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume."

Earlier, the actor revealed how he kept his cameo in No Way Home a secret, even from ex-girlfriend and MJ Emma Stone.