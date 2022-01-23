 
close
Saturday January 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Charles' charity builds playpark inspired by his grandson's treehouse

Prince Charles' charity builds playpark inspired by his grandson's treehouse

By Web Desk
January 23, 2022
Prince Charles charity builds playpark inspired by his grandsons treehouse

Prince Charles recently opened a playpark designed to boost youngsters' physical wellbeing and mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, the playpark was inspired by Prince George's treehouse at Highgrove, which the Prince of Wales refurbished for his grandson in 2015. George is elder son of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

Prince Georges treehouse
Prince George's treehouse 

The newspaper reported that Charles was joined by school children at the opening.

The project was commissioned by Charles' charitable organization The Prince's Foundation.  