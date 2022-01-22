Emma Stone promote Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film with hubby Dave McCary

One of the Hollywood’s most beloved couple, actress Emma Stone and her husband, director Dave McCary, has now, for the first time together, joined hands together as producers for actor Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut film, When You Finish Saving the World.

The couple recently made a virtual appearance together in promotions of the movie's premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

"As an actor, you usually just go with what comes to you and you're at the mercy of the process," the La La Land actress explained to the panel, reported IndieWire.

The Easy A actress, 33, and her husband, 36, discussed the new movie also starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.

"We don't want to say we just want to make things, that sounds right. Because we have these longstanding relationships, we thought it would be amazing to support these people in a more meaningful way than just being a cog," said Emma, who has founded Fruit Tree Productions with Dave in August 2020.

Emma and Jesse have a well-established working relationship, with the two collaborating before for the 2009 and 2019 installments of the Zombieland film franchise.

Moreover, Emma and Dave, who have been together since 2017, tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child together in March 2021.