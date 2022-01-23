Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani to grace small screen with their sparkling chemistry once again

After the blockbuster drama serial Sabaat, Ameer Gillani and Mawra Hocane once again gear up for a project leaving fans excited.



Their die-hard fans cannot wait to see them on screen together as they made a wonderful couple in Sabaat.

The upcoming project is based on the importance of education and the obstacles people face in society to gain it.

This made the netizens happy over a whole new level as the storyline focused more on prevailing issues.

The project is filmed in Kashmir bringing back the whole Sabaat cast in line and giving audiences the chance to explore the beauty of Pakistan.

Mawra Hocane confirmed the news on Fuchsia Magazine’s Youtube channel.