Demi Lovato bids adieu to pop music by holding a ‘funeral’

Demi Lovato is back to rock! as they held a rare 'funeral' to bidding farewell to pop music.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Attack hit-maker dropped a photo with their clan, including manager Scooter Braun.

Giving their announcement a dramatic touch, the singer wrote alongside the picture, “A funeral for my pop music.”

The Confident singer, who uses they/them pronouns, also shared a series of IG Stories to tease new music as one of them is heard saying, “You put out whatever music you want whenever you want to, break the rules.”

Meanwhile, Lovato also shared a glimpse of their new song in making. “Get your tickets to the freak show baby, step right up to watch the freak go crazy,” the lyrics read. (Quoted PageSix)



The Camp Rock alum welcomed their new music journey within a month they debuted their clean buzz cut and took internet by storm, unveiling a giant spider tattoo on side of head.

