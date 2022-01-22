Comedian and game show host Louie Anderson dies at age 68

Louie Anderson, a three-time Emmy Award winner, comedian and game show host, died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer, his publicist told Deadline. He was 68.
The star of the comedy series "Baskets" died in Las Vegas, where he was admitted into a hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, publicist Glenn Schwartz told the entertainment publication.
Anderson was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy Series, winning one in 2016 for his role as Christine Baskets on the FX series.
He also won two Daytime Emmys for outstanding performer in an animated program for "Life with Louie," a program that aired on Fox in 1997 and 1998.
The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native was a counselor to troubled children before he got his start in comedy when he won first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981, according to Deadline.
Anderson was in Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit movie "Coming to America." He also hosted "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002 and starred in several situation comedies over the last two decades.
Anderson wrote several books, including "Goodbye Jumbo ... Hello Cruel World," a self-help book for people struggling with self-esteem issues. (Reuters )
The Queen liked Kate Middleton but had an inkling of fear before the Duchess's marriage to Prince William
Fans showered praise and love on Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of song ‘Adia’
Dakota Johnson, Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield starred together in 2010’s ‘The Social Network’
Naomi Campbell posted a collection of throwback pictures of herself with fashion icon André Leon Talley
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in the center of an elaborate cryptocurrency scam
Salman Khan said, “Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now”