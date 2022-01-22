Patients on critical care rising as COVID-19 grips Pakistan

A doctor receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Quetta, Pakistan, on February 3, 2021. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: More than 1,000 people infected with coronavirus have been moved to critical care units across Pakistan as the COVID situation worsens due to the Omicron variant, according to government estimates.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of patients on critical care has climbed to 1,055, up from 961 a day earlier, as the health of 94 patients deteriorate in the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio stood at 11.10%, down from 12.93% a day earlier, as 6,540 infections were reported across the country after 58,902 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the NCOC data showed.

According to NCOC data, the total number of cases has now reached 1.36 million, with 12 more deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 29,077.

The NCOC makes school-related decisions

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, the NCOC notified on Friday that all schools with a high COVID-19 positive ratio will be closed for one week.

In a statement, the NCOC announced that "Education institutions, premises, sections, specific classes with high positivity to be closed for ONE week."

The provincial government, in cooperation with district health, education, and school administrations, is to define a threshold of instances for deciding such closures, according to the notification.

As a result of the findings, the NCOC has made the following decisions: