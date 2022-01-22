James Bond producers talk about possibility of casting Idris Elba as 007

The producers of James Bond have revealed that British actor Idris Elba is "part of the conversation" to be the next 007,

Addressing the speculation whether Idris Elba is under consideration, Barbara Broccoli, who with her brother Michael G Wilson, have produced the last nine Bond films, said, "Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor."

Speaking to Deadline's Crew Call podcast, she said, "And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.

"I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to - well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment."

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have produced the last nine Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.