Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg didn’t acknowledge her on ‘The Social Network’ set

Dakota Johnson recently claimed that actor Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on the set of 2010 release film The Social Network.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress opened up about the episode in her latest conversation with her The Social Network co-star Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair.

While speaking with the Amazing Spider Man star, the 32-year-old actress recalled, “I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions.”

“You were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me,” she added.

Garfield, 38, offered an explanation, saying that Eisenberg may have just been trying to stay in character as Mark Zuckerberg. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”

Eisenberg, 38, played the Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed film.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor went on to say that Eisenberg “was probably overwhelmed by…” before Johnson quipped with, “By beauty!” To which, Garfield laughingly replied, ‘By your beauty, yes.’

Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 release film.