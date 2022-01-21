Dakota Johnson says Jesse Eisenberg didn’t acknowledge her on ‘The Social Network’ set

Dakota Johnson recently claimed that actor Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on the set of 2010 release film The Social Network.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress opened up about the episode in her latest conversation with her The Social Network co-star Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair.
While speaking with the Amazing Spider Man star, the 32-year-old actress recalled, “I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions.”
“You were really nice, and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me,” she added.
Garfield, 38, offered an explanation, saying that Eisenberg may have just been trying to stay in character as Mark Zuckerberg. “There was maybe some of the Zuckerberg coming through in that moment.”
Eisenberg, 38, played the Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the David Fincher-directed film.
The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor went on to say that Eisenberg “was probably overwhelmed by…” before Johnson quipped with, “By beauty!” To which, Garfield laughingly replied, ‘By your beauty, yes.’
Garfield played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 release film.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he no longer wants to star in web series
‘Sab sunn raha hoon,’ Salman Khan wrote in his tweet
Cast members of 1996 'Scream' to return in latest part with their voices
Abloh's arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and...
"My baby girl lookin like a fazillion bucks," wrote Ranveer Singh in his Instagram post
Adele's much-awaited Las Vegas residency was slated to kick off on Friday