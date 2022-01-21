Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's teenage look unveiled: 'Before Miss World'

Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did it all from her childhood to her married life as her look from the teenage years resurfaced online.

One of Aishwarya’s fan accounts uploaded an old photo before she won the ‘Miss Universe’ title.

On IG, the Devdas starlet snapshot did rounds where she was spotted smiling as she looked away from the camera and wrote, “Before Miss World.”





She was clad in a navy blue sleeveless top with short black hair as she posed candidly.

The superstar was crowned Miss World in 1994 when she was just 21 years old.

Later on, in the same year she made her Bollywood debut with the film Aur Pyar Ho Gaya.