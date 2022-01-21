Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Anushka Sharma remembers late actor

Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut shared heart-felt posts to recall the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary today, January 21.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sharma dropped her PK co-star’s adorable picture as the late actor donned a bright smile.

The Sultan actor wrote along with the photo, “In remembrance” while adding a heart-break emoji.

On the other hand, the Queen star also shared a swoon-worthy picture of Dil Bechara actor’s as she extended a heart-touching wish. Ranaut wrote, “Happy birthday to the star in the sky”.



Rajput’s sudden death on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34, had left fans shocked and devastated.

He had won over millions of hearts with his stunning performances in number of films, most prominently MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, and Sonchiriyaa among others.