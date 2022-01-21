Shawn Mendes called 'wildcat' by ex Camila Cabello for new video

Camila Cabello is heaping praises for her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The former lovers, who now claim to be best friends had an adorable exchange under Mendes' new post on Instagram.

The Treat Your Better hitmaker turned to his social media on Thursday to share a clip of himself enjoying two of his upcoming songs in the car and the recording studio.

"Y'all dig this ?" he captioned the post.

The hitmaker's ex-girlfriend, Camila Cabello, was amongst the first ones to give a nod of approval to the singer

"Ur crazy wildcat," she cheekily wrote.

Mendes and Camila announced their split in November 2021 after two years of dating. The couple ever since has been spotted walking their dong together while they maintain to keep their bond amicable.

