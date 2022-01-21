 
Friday January 21, 2022
T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule of Pakistan matches

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rival India on 23rd October in Melbourne

By Web Desk
January 21, 2022
The Pakistani squad can be seen taking a selfie after beating India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture list for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with the draw for the First Round and Super 12 groups also confirmed.

As per the schedule, the tournament will run between October 18 and November 13, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying.

Like in the previous tournament, arch-rivals Pakistan and India have been placed together in Group 2 in the Super 12 round.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against arch-rival India on 23rd October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1300hrs PKT.

On 27th October, Pakistan will face the winner of the first round’s Group B, which most likely can be West Indies. On 30th October, the green shirts will take on runner up of first round’s Group A, which — going by seedlings — can be Namibia.

On November 3, the Pakistani team will face South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The former champions will play their last group match against Bangladesh on 6th November at Adelaide.

MatchTeamDate/DayVenueTime
1IndiaOct 23/SundayMCG, Melbourne1pm
2Group B winner27 Oct/ThursdayPerth Stadium, Perth4pm
3Group A winner30 Oct/SundayPerth Stadium, Perth12pm
4South Africa2 Nov/ThursdaySCG, Sydney1pm
5Bangladesh6 Nov/SundayAdelaide Oval, Adelaide9am

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.