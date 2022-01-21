Khloé Kardashian celebrates major milestone

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating a new milestone that she hit on Instagram.
The model took to the photo and video sharing app to share the news that she has reached 215 million followers.
Reacting to her post, her mother Kris Jenner commented, "Beautiful inside and out my bunny."
Khloé reached 215 million followers by sharing 3997 posts on Instagram. She is following only 93 people on the Facebook-owned app.
