Prince Harry to not be tight-lipped over security row

Prince Harry is said to speak over the current security ordeal in an interview some time in the future.
According to royal author Angela Levin, the Duke of Sussex will not remain mum after the Home Office rejected his request for police security, even after stating that he would pay for it himself.
Speaking to The Sun, the author said, "I think he will mention [the security row] if he’s doing an interview.
"I think whatever he is doing he will fit it in publicly.
"It’s all been hush hush.
"It might be too late [to get it into the memoir] but it will certainly come out somewhere in public, he won’t keep that quiet.
"It’s another reason for him to show he wasn’t respected."
