Prince William's eating habit became 'nightmare' for Kate Middleton

It seems that even 10 years of marriage was not enough for Kate Middleton to get over a certain eating habit that Prince William has.

Raising three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis means that mealtimes tend to get messy and childish but it turns out that Prince William is just like his kids.

Kate had revealed that when her husband tucks into a pizza, it leaves her annoyed as he tends to be very messy and gets it on the sofa.

Her annoyance came to light during a tour of RAF base in Cyprus back in 2018 when Prince William, while referencing to the light coloured chairs at the venue, joked with the service personnel to "keep the pizza off the sofas".

"You're a nightmare with that!" Kate quipped back with that making it clear that her husband tends to get things dirty when eating pizza.