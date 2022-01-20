Robert Pattinson in talks with 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho for sci-fi film

Robert Pattinson, who is making headlines with his upcoming The Batman, is already gearing up for his next project as he is in talks with 'Parasite' director, Bong Joon-ho for his next film.

According to Deadline, the well-acclaimed South Korean filmmaker and the Twilight star are expected to join hands for the untitled, sci-fi movie.

The movie will be reportedly inspired by Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7 however sources hint that Joon-ho’s version might be different.

The soon-to-release novel revolves around the story of a man who is sent to colonize an ice world, called Niflheim.

The character, explained as an ‘expendable employee’, carries out tasks that are ‘too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact.'

The novel is slated to unveil in February 2022.

Meanwhile, it was also shared that the filmmaker got ‘attached’ to the story immediately after he read the book’s manuscript.