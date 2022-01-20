Can you guess which Pakistani cricketer can be seen in this photo?

Babar Azam's childhood photo. - Twitter

Every day childhood photos of many celebrities surface on social media but can you identify which Pakistani cricketer can be seen in this photo?

Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the T20 Team of the Year 2021, naming Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the captain, his name is among the top trends on social media sites.

Fans are expressing their delight over the achievement in different ways. One of his fans shared Babar’s childhood picture on Twitter and captioned it "stunning Babar Azam childhood picture”.



In this adorable photo, Babar can be seen posing for a photo with his brother.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the T20 Team of the Year, the ICC today (Thursday) named Babar Azam as captain of the ODI Team of the Year 2021.

