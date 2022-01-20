Khloe Kardashian 'leaning' on mom Kris Jenner to overcome trauma

Khloe Kardashian is braving through the heartbreak caused by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A source close to the star tells PEOPLE that the 37-year-old is confiding in mother Kris Jenner to overcome her constant stress.

"Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan," the source says. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

"She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open,"

Kardashian and Thompson share 3½-year-old daughter True.

"[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she's so upset," the source adds. "People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side."

The report comes after Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was dating Kardashian.